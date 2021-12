In the last episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Fans were horrified to see the conditions that Amy Halterman’s family was willingly living in. During the episode, viewers watch as Amy struggles to get her home organized. Along with clutter, the reality star is battling rodents, a roach infestation, and her own insecurities about her inability to keep a clean house. This week, fans will see more of the organization process, and Amy opens up about her past and how her home got to the state that it is. Will Amy get her living space back on track? Read on to find out what Amy shared in this week’s episode.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO