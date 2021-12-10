ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand aims to become smoke-free

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand has laid out a plan to become a smoke-free country. As a result of its plan, health leaders believe less than 5% of the country's population will be smoking in 2025. One objective is to stop children from smoking before they start. "People...

