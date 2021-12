Fragmentation of global politics, foreign interference in civil wars and erosion of civil rights has led to a systems failure in tackling humanitarian crisis, a leading international aid agency has warned.Afghanistan heads the list of stricken countries facing a perilous future in the annual Emergency Watchlist published by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) with more than 22 million people – over half the population – in desperate need of aid and eight million facing starvation. The IRC report came as the Disasters Emergency Committee of aid organisations launched an appeal to raise funds for Afghanistan. Donations from...

CHARITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO