Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central, central and southeastern Iowa. Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Jasper; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Wapello; Wayne The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monroe County in south central Iowa Eastern Lucas County in south central Iowa Poweshiek County in central Iowa Southeastern Marshall County in central Iowa Davis County in southeastern Iowa Wapello County in southeastern Iowa Eastern Marion County in south central Iowa Eastern Wayne County in south central Iowa Mahaska County in south central Iowa Appanoose County in south central Iowa Eastern Jasper County in central Iowa * Until 815 PM CST. * At 708 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grinnell to 11 miles west of Unionville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Ottumwa, Oskaloosa, Pella, Grinnell, Knoxville, Centerville, Albia, Bloomfield, Montezuma, Brooklyn, New Sharon, Eddyville, Ottumwa Industrial Airport, Rock Creek Lake, Lake Sundown, Rathbun Lake, Lake Red Rock, Eldon, Victor and Sully. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 170 and 204. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
