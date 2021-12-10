ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD surprises Indianapolis boy with Christmas shopping for those in need

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjbPg_0dIuKTxP00

INDIANAPOLIS — A young boy trying to bring others some Christmas cheer, was surprised with some of his own Thursday morning.

6-year-old Wyatt Dennin raised $1000 to buy gifts for kids this Christmas. When the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard about this, they decided to get in on the cheer.

“It’s sweet and it’s kind, and it’s inspiring that a little boy wants to do so much for other children that he’s never met,” said Robyn Frazier with IMPD.

Woman uses social media to ‘adopt’ families to help during holidays

With the help from community partners, IMPD raised $1,000 to match Wyatt and surprised him with some time shopping with officers.

“This is his gift,” said Amanda Dennin, Wyatt’s mother. “He doesn’t care about the toys, the experience with the officers and getting to shop and be a cop for a day that is that is it for him.”

Santa even showed up Thursday to give Wyatt his own early Christmas presents. This includes his own police uniform with the IMPD badge.

“He is obsessed with police officer, obsessed, everything is police officers, said Amanda. “So he raised money this year for Christmas to go and buy toys for the kids because shop with a cop wasn’t technically for him but he wanted to shop with a cop so we raised some money and we made it happen.”

Holiday tipping: Who should you give a little extra to during the holidays?

With the money, Wyatt and the officers bought toys that will be delivered to families in the north district.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

USPS deadlines start to get gifts shipped by Christmas

Wednesday is one of the first deadlines to get your gifts to your loved ones by Christmas.  To ship via USPS retail ground shipping, you’ll need to get your package to the post office before they close today.  Spokesperson with the post office, Susan Wright, says you should mail your packages as early as possible. The longer you wait, the more expensive it is to guarantee delivery before Christmas.  “The […]
INDUSTRY
FOX59

2 found dead on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on Indy’s near northeast side after two people were found dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two bodies were found inside a home just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the 2300 block of Adams Street, a residential area near E. 25th and Sherman. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
FOX59

Carmel to celebrate Indiana’s classic cars with 4 roundabout sculptures

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel has commissioned four roundabout sculptures that will celebrate “Indiana’s Classic Cars” on 96th Street. They will be designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and will be placed in 2022 and 2023. They will be placed at the roundabouts on 96th Street at Priority Way, Delegates Row, Gray Road and […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Shopping#Impd#Weather#Fox 59
FOX59

How you can help with donations for Kentucky tornado relief?

INDIANAPOLIS — Rescue crews continue to sort through debris and rubble following this weekend’s deadly storm that spun tornadoes across six states. The recovery efforts are ongoing in parts of Kentucky where many are feared dead, and dozens of people are still unaccounted for. Indiana Task Force 1 (ITF1) was one of the first groups […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX59

What leads to a lost package? UPS and USPS explain

(NEXSTAR) – Over 850 million packages are expected to be shipped during this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service estimated in early November. Unfortunately, not every one of those packages will be delivered perfectly. Some packages are wrongfully taken by porch pirates – it is estimated 210 million packages “disappeared from porches” between November 2020 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy