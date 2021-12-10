ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Suspect wanted in connection with vandalism at Colorado church arrested in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a woman in connection with a felony vandalism case where a...

wunderschöne
5d ago

Haha they are all running 🏃🏼‍♀️ here to the city of roses 🌹 I mean save haven city for felons drug addicts and murders!

Justa Rose
5d ago

Extradite back to Colorado where she will actually be prosecuted. Thank God it didn’t happen in Portland she’d walk

Fred Flintstone
4d ago

Proff the criminals come to Portland because there are no cops and the would saw Portland leaded turn thier back in the police during the riot. All cops should quit rt now in Portland and not come back until a republican is In charge of Ptown..!

