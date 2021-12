Table of Contents Bicep Muscle Anatomy The Best Bicep Workouts The Best Gear for Bicep Workouts The golden age of bodybuilding — and all of its emphasis on attaining that seemingly unattainable Greek god physique at all costs — is long gone. And with each decade that passes in the fitness industry comes a greater interest in functional training — strength- and endurance-building workouts that truly enhance your day-to-day health, not slapping on “popcorn” muscles just for the beach. Of course, the world of professional bodybuilding is both admirable and still thriving in its own right. But these days, it’s more common to see guys doing...

WORKOUTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO