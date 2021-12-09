ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

It’s not just Elon Musk: Corporate insiders sell stocks at historic levels as market soars

By Tripp Mickle
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gah2n_0dIuImhu00
Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella sold about half of his Microsoft shares in late November, yielding about $285 million. AFP/Getty Images

Company founders and leaders are unloading their stock at historic levels, with some selling shares in their businesses for the first time in years, amid soaring market valuations and ahead of possible changes in U.S. and some state tax laws.

So far this year, 48 top executives have collected more than $200 million each from stock sales, nearly four times the average number of insiders from 2016 through 2020, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the research firm InsiderScore.

The wave has included super sellers such as cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder and Google

GOOGL,

+0.25%

co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who have sold shares for the first time in four years or more as the economic recovery fueled strong growth in sales and profit. Other high-profile insiders—including the Walton family, heirs to the Walmart Inc.

WMT,

+1.83%

fortune, and Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-0.02%

—have accelerated sales and are on track to break recent records for the number of shares they have sold.

Across the S&P 500, insiders have sold a record $63.5 billion in shares through November, a 50% increase from all of 2020, driven both by stock-market gains and an increase in sales by some big holders. The technology sector has led with $41 billion in sales across the entire market, up by more than a third, with a smaller amount but an even bigger increase in financial services.

Also: CEO Satya Nadella sells about half of his Microsoft shares

“What you’re seeing is unprecedented” in recent years, said Daniel Taylor, an accounting professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School who studies trading by executives and directors. He said 2021 marks the most sales he can recall by insiders in a decade, resembling waves of sales during the twilight of the early 2000s dot-com boom.

An expanded version of this report appears on WSJ.com.

Also popular on WSJ.com:

How to lose $2 billion in 10 years: Unpaid bills pile up for former hedge-fund star.

Schools confront a wave of student misbehavior, driven by months of remote learning.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.37% to $341.66 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $42.67 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 1.92% to $334.65 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $15.02 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ronald Lauder
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street Journal#Insiderscore#Google Googl#0 25#The Walmart Inc#Wmt#Meta Platforms Inc#Wharton School#Wsj Com
invezz.com

Where to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) as it skyrockets following Elon Musk’s revelation that Tesla will accept it as payment

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at around $0.1777. It has risen by about 2.03% in the last 7 days. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the DOGE coin. Dogecoin (DOGE) has been for quite some time though that changed on Wednesday after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced through a Twitter post that Tesla will start accepting DOGE as payment for merchandise.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Elon Musk Sells Shares to Pay Taxes on Previous Stock Dump

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk isn't done selling shares of his company, celebrating the Time Magazine Person of the Year award he won by offloading another massive chunk of Tesla stock Monday. The Tesla head had pledged to sell 10% of his Tesla stake, but...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS As the Fed pivots, so do stocks

Dec 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AS THE FED PIVOTS, SO DO STOCKS (1605 EST/2105 GMT) After a few days of selling off while fretting over the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, +2.21% rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.15%. rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.08%. rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy