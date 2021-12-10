ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Much of Metro’s Latest 710 Freeway Messaging Sounds All Too Familiar

By Joe Linton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday and this morning, Metro’s 710 Freeway widening task force hosted “listening sessions,” billed as “a conversation with community members on how the work of the task force can best reflect your community’s needs, goals, and priorities and how we can further engage the people that live and work in the...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why Can’t Metro/L.A./Caltrans Just Add Approved Bikeways When Building Big Projects?

Recently, there has been a frustratingly continuous drumbeat of planned bikeways being left off of large-scale southern California construction projects. There are a host of reasons for the omissions. Numerous agencies are involved, though it’s mostly Metro, Caltrans, and L.A. City Public Works Department bureaus. The effect is the same: missed opportunities for interconnected facilities that would move the southland closer to becoming a safe and convenient place to get around by bike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: The Bus Driver Shortage is an Emergency

Editor’s note: this article originally appeared on Human Transit and is republished with permission. I know we’re having a lot of emergencies and it’s hard to keep track, but many US transit agencies are looking at devastating service cuts due to a shortage of bus drivers. Drivers are quitting or retiring early much faster than agencies can replace them. One friend told me their agency is losing 10 drivers for every one they hire.
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Boston Planning Additional Crosswalk, Bike Lane Upgrades Around Public Garden

On Tuesday morning the City of Boston Transportation Department published conceptual plans for major bike and pedestrian upgrades at five busy intersections around the Public Garden, to improve upon the quick-build improvements that were implemented in 2020 as part of the city’s “Connect Downtown” project. In a...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Assemblymember Cristina Garcia Planning Legislation to Stop Freeway Expansion in Underserved Communities

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Times reported that State Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) is planning to introduce legislation to end freeway expansion in low-income communities already suffering from freeway harms. According to the Times, the bill would “prohibit the state from funding or permitting highway projects in areas with high rates of pollution and poverty and where residents have suffered negative health effects from living near freeways.” Per the Times, “Garcia stated state leaders should consider the significant evidence of racial and health disparities caused by highway construction as well as research showing that freeway widenings frequently fail to resolve traffic congestion because they induce more car trips.”
BELL GARDENS, CA
Hilda Solis
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

This Week In Livable Streets

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Ongoing – L.A. City Planning recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How can we create “transit-supportive housing” near new Red Line extension stations?

Now that the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, with $550 billion earmarked for transit has passed in Washington, and Illinois is projected to get $17 billion, the longtime dream of extending the CTA Red Line south to nearly the city limits is looking likely to become a reality. This week the transit agency hosted two online meetings to get feedback on proposed strategies and concepts for “transit-supportive development” near each of the four proposed Red Line extension station areas.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Better Streets Chicago launches email campaign asking officials to fix the Clark Street bike lanes

Earlier this week the sustainable transportation advocacy group Better Streets Chicago, which I cofounded, launched an email campaign to let city officials know that fixing the largely non-functional protected bike lane on Clark Street in Edgewater should be a top priority. Last month I wrote that the bike lane needs a redesign in the face of constant blockages. The Clark St bike lane Twitter account created for this lane documented close to 400 obstructions in its first month. Bike lane violation tickets are $150. With 400 violations, that’s $16,000 in unrealized fines and 400 obstructions. Given that this bike lane was requested by Edgewater community members and a number of folks have tagged Better Streets in social media posts with complaints or concerns about the bikeway, an email campaign was an obvious way to show local aldermen Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) there is a solid contingent of people who want action on this issue.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: For Downtown Rail Extension To Make Sense, 280 Has To Go

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Major changes are coming to the Caltrain line as it passes through the eastern neighborhoods...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

(English) Months after bikeways were installed in Belmont Cragin, what do residents think?

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The Chicago Department of Transportation is working to expand the city’s bike network per CDOT’s 2020 Strategic Plan for Transportation. Through the Neighborhood Bike Networks initiative, CDOT focused on building a dense bike route network within neighborhoods. By concentrating bike lanes in specific areas, the hope is that people will be able to more easily and safely access important places within their communities. The Neighborhood Bike Networks project also coincided with the Far Northwest Side Divvy Bike Share expansion. The idea is, as Divvy bikes become more available for more Chicago residents, people will be able to find bike lanes to use in their neighborhoods. This will increase people’s access to biking, and it can help people replace short neighborhood car trips with biking trips, and help provide a way for residents to connect to transit. This will help foster healthy, safe, affordable, and sustainable communities.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Change Is Possible If We Work Together, Donate Today to Keep Streetsblog Strong in 2022

In our last fundraising post, we touched on some of the major stories of 2021. Today, we’re looking forward to what we think will be some of the major stories of 2022. Of course, to do our best coverage we need your support to keep going. Today, we just passed $9,000 in donations and pledges in our end of the year drive. While that’s great, we have a long way to go to reach our $30,000 goal.
CHARITIES
