Much of Metro’s Latest 710 Freeway Messaging Sounds All Too Familiar

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The Chicago Department of Transportation is working to expand the city’s bike network per CDOT’s 2020 Strategic Plan for Transportation. Through the Neighborhood Bike Networks initiative, CDOT focused on building a dense bike route network within neighborhoods. By concentrating bike lanes in specific areas, the hope is that people will be able to more easily and safely access important places within their communities. The Neighborhood Bike Networks project also coincided with the Far Northwest Side Divvy Bike Share expansion. The idea is, as Divvy bikes become more available for more Chicago residents, people will be able to find bike lanes to use in their neighborhoods. This will increase people’s access to biking, and it can help people replace short neighborhood car trips with biking trips, and help provide a way for residents to connect to transit. This will help foster healthy, safe, affordable, and sustainable communities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO