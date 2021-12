In my opinion, the most unpleasant part about a Walt Disney World vacation starts with the dread of Magic Kingdom. I appreciate the incredible classic attractions at The Magic Kingdom such as Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. The issue causing the horror centers around parking as an off-site guest. Now, if you read this thinking I need to stay on-site, then getting to/from Magic Kingdom rates as a good reason. The key source of dread rests ominously across the lagoon from the Magic Kingdom known as the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC). Located near the TTC resides the Magic Kingdom parking lots. When you finally park your car in a spot, guests then must get to the TTC for transportation to the Magic Kingdom via monorail, shuttle, or bus.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO