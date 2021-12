DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Each Christmas, the beloved Christmas tree is the star of the decoration show. Families decorate their trees with lights, ornaments, and a star, then Santa delivers presents under the tree. But we think that your Christmas stockings deserve some love too! Stockings are more than just a place to put your gift cards and candy, after all; Christmas stockings are the perfect place to tuck some tiny little bonus gifts!

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO