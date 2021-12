The Game Awards 2021 has already concluded and has announced all of its winners from all categories. TGA 2021 has a lot of announcements and big reveals, but the meat of it all is the announcement of winners for the many categories. The highest of them all, Game of the Year or GOTY got a very interesting outcome, a big upset for all of those who were expecting other big games to win like Death Loop or Resident Evil Village. Instead, Josef Fares recent masterpiece It Takes Two takes the crown. Josef thanked all of the fans and also reminisced the times he was in The Game Awards with his famous line that became a popular meme at that time.

