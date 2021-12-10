Jury finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty on 5 counts of staging racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago, lying to police

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO