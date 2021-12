Tell me about yourself—why did you decide to run for public office?. I’m not a career politician. I never would have imagined myself doing something like this. I grew up in a rural area from a very working-class family. My father was the first person in his family to get a high school diploma. My grandparents were sharecroppers, they worked in tobacco factories. [When I first graduated high school], I waited tables, worked at a grocery store. Eventually I enrolled in the community college and completed a business degree. I met my husband and got married, but my dream was to go to college.

7 DAYS AGO