Jimmy Buffett Unveils New Margaritaville Cruise Ship & I Can’t Wait To Get Old

Looks like you won’t have to worry about staying between the navigational beacons at this Margaritaville.

We’ve all seen or been to Jimmy Buffett’s legendary Margaritaville hotel and restaurant chain.

I mean, it’s hard to miss. It’s at every single tourist destination in American and abroad. Hell, there’s multiple location on Tennessee alone. Not to mention spots in Florida, Key West, Costa Rica, Mexico, Texas and more.

But now, it appears as though Buffett is ready to up the chain another notch, as he’s taking Margaritaville to the high seas.

He’s officially unveiled Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship, which will be hitting the waters in April, according to TMZ .

The cruise ship will launch from Florida, circling down to the Bahamas.

It will hold up to 685 passengers, featuring a Par-A-Dice Casino, theater, spa, multiple pools, and of course, a bar.

Buffett discussed his excitement for the new ship:

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean.”

And if you get lost at this place… it’s your own damn fault.

Check it out:

“Margaritaville” jokes aside, do y’all think there will be a special live performance from Buffett and Alan Jackson themselves on opening night to perform a little “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere?”

If so, I’m only 23 years old… but count me in.