Shaman King is readying for Part 2 of its run with Netflix with the release of a new trailer! The rebooted anime for Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series has been running in Japan on a weekly basis since its debut earlier this Spring, but didn't make its way to Netflix for worldwide territories until later in the Summer. As a result, while the original anime run is currently far beyond its halfway point, fans outside of Japan have been eagerly anticipating the next batch of episodes beyond the first cour we got this Summer.

