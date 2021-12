Dementia is a disorder that affects memory, behavior and one's thinking ability. An estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older live with dementia according to the National Library of Medicine and while it does mainly affect an older population, people in their 30s, 40s and 50s have been known to have dementia as well. There's many signs that someone has the condition and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with medical experts who explained what signs to watch out for and what mistakes you've made that indicate you may have dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO