Time is running out to claim 2021 “plus-up payments” for taxpayers who haven’t filed their 2020 tax return yet. Here’s what you need to know about the deadline. According to IRS, plus-up payments will be given out until the deadline of Dec. 31, 2021. Hence, taxpayers expecting plus-up money who haven’t filed their 2020 taxes should probably file their taxes before Friday, Dec. 17. Tax returns typically take two weeks for the IRS to process.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO