Not even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the cloud on the Nintendo Switch. There is also confirmation that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and through the cloud.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO