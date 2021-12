PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is very much responsible for the battle royale craze that the games industry has been in the grips of for several years at this point, but though it’s still a massive success to this day, it’s mostly fallen behind competitors such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The fact that those are all free-to-play games while PUBG is a paid one hasn’t helped matters, further evidenced by the fact that the game’s biggest money-maker – PUBG Mobile – is free-to-play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO