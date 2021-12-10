What a day on the job is like for a Colorado State Patrol trooper

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is working to recruit 50 new troopers to join their ranks.

FOX31 got a first-hand look at what the job entails while riding along with one of the agency’s newest troopers, Troy Guba.

“I was a motorcycle mechanic and a heavy equipment mechanic for about seven years before I started doing this,” Guba said. “I knew I liked the highways, liked being on the road, being able to help people off of the road. It fits right into what we do.”

Aside from responding to calls and crashes to help drivers, Guba said his passion is prevention work and starting conversations that don’t always end in tickets.

While riding along with Guba, FOX31 saw a conversation the trooper had with a woman who didn’t realize the law requires drivers to move over when there’s a traffic stop on the side of the highway.

“On a 65-mile-an-hour highway, the law states you need to move a lane over, and if you can’t move a lane over, you have to slow down by 20 miles an hour,” Guba said. “I like to encourage people to have it as a conversation piece even and spread the word for us so that, one, people aren’t getting tickets for it as often and if they know, they can keep us safe.”

When short-staffed and busy, troopers don’t have as much time to spend on prevention work.

This recruitment process comes at a time where locally and nationwide, agencies are hurting for more law enforcement officers. Over the last two years, CSP lost more than 100 troopers.

For the first time in patrol history, there are currently two cadet academy classes training almost 80 new troopers. Applications are also open for 50 more future troopers that can join the next cadet class.

“This isn’t just a job. We’re looking for people that want to do 20 years with us,” CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler said. “It’s a job that’s about service and serving the communities that we live in.”

The application process to become a trooper itself takes several months and only opens once or twice per year. A new application window opened this week and will close on Dec. 26. You can apply at colorado.gov/csp .

