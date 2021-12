The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in Santa Clara County, health officials said on Friday morning. The county's Public Health Department learned of the case on Thursday, Dec. 9. The resident is in isolation, was fully vaccinated and had not received a booster shot. The resident recently returned from domestic travel out of state. The individual was just coming due for their booster shot, which they planned to have this month, Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer and director of public health, said during a press conference on Friday.

