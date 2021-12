KANSAS- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the assistant coaches for the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl. The assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability. The coaching staff for the 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl features 14 of the most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Carnie Smith Stadium, on the campus of Pittsburg State University, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at 7 p.m.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO