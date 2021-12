Greg Schiano will sign the third recruiting class of his second tenure at Rutgers on Wednesday. It is his most important one yet. By far. The 2020 class was a case of Schiano and an undermanned, in-flux staff operating at a breakneck speed in a short amount of time to add the 3-5 regional players former coach Chris Ash should have had committed for months. The 2021 class was a strong first step toward building top-level talent, although so far it is being defined by its under-the-radar finds (Kyonte Hamilton and Gus Zilinskas). And 2022 (counting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt) is the first truly big splash on a national stage.

