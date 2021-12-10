HECO crews restore power to most customers impacted by storm-related outages

(Le Mars) — The first wave of Wednesday’s storm passed through Plymouth County at about 5:00 p.m. leaving behind down powerlines, and damaged buildings in its wake. The town of Kingsley and areas of southeastern Plymouth County seemed to receive the most damage. Kingsley was without power through the evening, and MidAmerican Energy officials say it may be sometime on Thursday before all power can be restored. Early reports indicate the Titan Machinery Company of Kingsley lost a portion of the roof and damage was done to a large overhead door. Other reports indicate the Dollar General store which is close to the Titan Machinery Company building also sustained some damage. At around 7:00 p.m. the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release informing people, unless they live in Kingsley, people will not be allowed into Kingsley. There was a report of a hog barn located at the 19000 block of Otter Avenue that had lost a portion of its roof. Both the Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department and the Oyens Fire Department responded to the scene. At approximately 9:10 p.m. the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office issued a second news release saying the town of Kingsley sustained damage to several residences and one business due to the weather. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office indicated in the news release the town of Kingsley does not have power, and will be without power throughout the night. They are requesting no outside visitors at this time. A photo posted on Facebook shows a high voltage powerline near Highway 20 close to Lawton that was down. Officials have closed Highway 20 near the site of the downed powerline. It is not known at this time if a tornado had touch down and hit Kingsley, or if it was strong straight-line winds that damaged Kingsley.

LE MARS, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO