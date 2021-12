Charge your devices while you work with the Vaydeer Monitor Stand. If you need to keep your smartphone, tablet, eReader, or other gadgets at your workstation, this Vaydeer workspace accessory includes 4 USB ports. So you can conveniently power your gadgets without having to get up from your desk. Moreover, it’s also available with a wireless charging pad, enabling you to begin charging your phone in seconds. But that’s not all this workspace gadget offers. Thanks to its 2-tier design, it increases organization in your home or office work area. Use the upper layer for desktop accessories and the lower layer to store your keyboard and mouse. Finally, with its wide design, it can hold up to two 27-inch monitors.

