That’s a whole lotta Texas talent on one stage. George Strait treated fans to a surprise performance of “Run” featuring a fellow Texas superstar, the great Miranda Lambert. A giddy Miranda Lambert walked on stage and shouted: “That’s the King right there!” And when King George asked her how she was doing, she said: “Damn glad to be right here right now… Texans are very, very proud, we love to sing all about Texas.” From Strait’s 2001 platinum album, The Road […] The post George Strait Brings Out Miranda Lambert For Surprise Performance Of “Run” In Las Vegas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO