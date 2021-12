Apple has temporarily closed three retail stores in the U.S. and Canada after a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures. The three stores are in the Brickell City Centre in Miami; Annapolis, Maryland; and downtown Ottawa. The company said that all employees will take Covid-19 tests prior to the stores reopening and that it’s staying in touch with the affected workers. Store closures due to a rise in internal Covid cases typically last for a few days.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO