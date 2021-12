When C SEED revealed the very first video of its monolithic M1 silently emerging from the floor and unfolding into a stunning 165-inch 4K MicroLED TV display, the bar of luxury viewing had unquestionably been raised. In the same way, L-Acoustics Island Prestige, a sumptuous immersive sound lounge delivering ultra-high resolution spatial audio provides a listening experience like no other. Today, the bar rises again with the announcement that L-Acoustics Creations and C SEED have partnered on Maunakea, an integrated pairing of M1 TV and Island Prestige for unparalleled content enjoyment in luxury residential and superyacht environments.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO