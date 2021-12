FedEx poised to ship 100 million more packages this holiday season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you still have packages to send to family and friends for Christmas, the clock is ticking. You only have a day or two to get them in the mail without having to pay more. “This is my last one,” said Kristi Davis, who made a trip to the post office Monday to send a gift to her in-laws. “I sent a bunch last week, and this is sort of a last minute.” Post offices across the metroplex are being inundated this week by customers who want to make sure their packages make it under the tree on time. “I’m...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO