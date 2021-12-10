Rhonda Stubbins White, Days of Our Lives and Ruthless Actress, Dead at 60

Larry Sellers, best known for his role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died Wednesday of an unknown cause in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, his sister-in-law Loring Abeyta said. He was 72. Sellers, an actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, appeared in film and TV roles in Life Goes On, Lightning Jack, Wayne’s World II, Beverly Hills, 90210, Crazy Horse and The Sopranos. His best known role was playing Cloud Dancing on the hit CBS Western Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, a part he played from 1993-98 and one that earned him an Emmy nomination. “Larry Sellers was truly the the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” wrote co-star Jane Seymour, who starred in the titular role, on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.” Survivors include his five children.

