Rhonda Stubbins White, Days of Our Lives and Ruthless Actress, Dead at 60

By Dan Heching
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Stubbins White, a television actress who appeared in various titles from the 1990s until this year, has died. She was 60. White's death was confirmed to PEOPLE via her manager, who said the actress died Monday after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news in...

people.com

Comments / 62

Rolando Cantu
5d ago

The Bible describes a future time when “death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.” (Read Revelation 21:4.) The problems that can make life seem hopeless today​—such as poverty, injustice, sickness, and death—​will no longer exist. The Bible promises that humans will be able to enjoy life forever in Paradise on earth. Visit J.W.Org.

Reply
7
EILSEL
5d ago

Rest, no worries no pain no more sorrow....Rest peacefully in HEAVEN 🙏

Reply(3)
14
Carl Marks
5d ago

Please, if you have resisted the jab this long, stay strong. Say No To The Death Jab.

Reply(2)
13
