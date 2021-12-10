ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA launches new spacecraft to look at most extreme objects in the cosmos

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports that NASA is about to launch a...

www.cnbc.com

Related
CNET

Spacecraft discovers 'hidden water' in Mars Grand Canyon

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Who's up for an adventure? You just need to catch a crewed spacecraft to Mars, land near a massive canyon there and go in search of hidden water. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft has found evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris canyon system on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Spacecraft Orbiting the Moon Just Captured an Image of Saturn

Cameras can be finicky – especially ones primarily used for astronomy. When used for a purpose other than their intended one, sometimes they result in horribly muddled or blurry images. However, sometimes an image works out just right and provides a whole new perspective on a familiar scene. That’s what happened recently when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) turned one of its cameras toward one of astronomy’s favorite places – Saturn.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Moon rock collected by Apollo 17 astronauts reveals new details about lunar evolution

A lunar rock brought to Earth nearly half a century ago is revealing new information about the moon's complex history. NASA's Apollo 17 mission left the moon to return to Earth 49 years ago Tuesday (Dec. 14) and humanity hasn't been back to our natural satellite since. In a new study, researchers examined a moon rock collected by astronauts during Apollo 17. By measuring the composition of the rock, designated "troctolite 76535," scientists have found patterns that point to a 20-million-year cooling period during the moon's history, defying previous understanding of lunar evolution.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA solar probe officially 'touches the sun' and lives to tell the tale

After spending 990 days speeding through the solar system and zipping around Venus and our home star, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the headline goal of its mission: It "touched the sun." More specifically, an instrument aboard the probe, which was launched on Aug. 12, 2018, notified scientists back...
ASTRONOMY
WOKV

NASA spacecraft touches the sun

A NASA spacecraft, the Parker Solar Probe, has become the first to officially “touch” the sun, going through the outermost atmosphere known as the corona. NASA announced the news in a Facebook post, saying the probe “sampled particles and magnetic fields” in the sun’s corona.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cnsmaryland.org

Spacecraft Lucy launches to space on a mission to discover

Spacecraft Lucy launches to space on a mission to discover. Greenbelt, MD – Lucy is a first-of-its-kind mission for NASA that will explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids to learn more about how our solar system came to exist. Lead by Greenbelt’s own NASA Goddard, Lucy is expected to travel 4 billion miles through space and study eight of the asteroids.
GREENBELT, MD
ComicBook

NASA Just Touched the Sun for the First Time Ever

For the first time in recorded history, a spacecraft has touched the Sun. Tuesday, NASA announced its Parker Solar Probe had passed through the star's upper atmosphere—a layer called the corona—to sample particles and magnetic fields earlier this year. In fact, a study published by researchers suggests the probe has had upwards of eight flybys.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX43.com

'Fascinatingly exciting' | NASA craft 'touches' sun for 1st time

A NASA spacecraft has officially "touched" the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona. Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union. The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft's eighth close approach to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's 'Eyes on Asteroids' tool reveals near-Earth object neighborhood

Through a new 3D real-time visualization tool, you can now explore the asteroids and comets that approach Earth's orbital neighborhood—and the spacecraft that visit these objects—with a click or a swipe. NASA's Eyes on Asteroids brings this data to any smartphone, tablet, or computer with an internet connection—no download required.
ASTRONOMY
aerotechnews.com

NASA launches new mission to explore universe’s most dramatic objects

NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission launched at 1 a.m., EST, Dec. 9 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA’s first mission dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from the most extreme and mysterious objects in the universe — supernova remnants, supermassive black holes, and dozens of other high-energy objects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

