ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

NY Attorney General Letitia James to run for re-election as she calls for deposition of Trump

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports on New York Attorney General Letitia...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democratic primary for attorney general fizzles out

A week ago, the Democratic field in the primary for state attorney general was expected to only grow. Today, it's completely fizzled out. The decision by incumbent Letitia James to abruptly end her campaign for governor and run for re-election instead led her potential successors in the last several days to pull the plug on their own bids and endorse her.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

Barbara McQuade and NBC’s Garrett Haake join Chris Jansing to discuss New York Attorney General Letitia James’s decision to drop out of the race for governor, saying she wants to depose former President Trump as part of a civil investigation. McQuade believes James is “certainly eligible to run for governor,” but the race was a “distraction,” allowing her critics to accuse her of partisan motives in her current role, and as such calls her decision “important and necessary.”Dec. 9, 2021.
POLITICS
MSNBC

N.Y. AG Letitia James just made a power move by leaving the governor's race

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she's dropping out of the state's governor's race after jumping in just weeks ago. She said she will instead seek re-election as the state's highest legal officer. She announced her decision amid reports that her office is seeking to question former...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

New York Attorney General To Subpoena Trump In Fraud Investigation: Reports

New York’s attorney general plans to subpoena former President Donald Trump as part of the state’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, according to reports. Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to have Trump sit for a deposition early next year to question him about whether the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kisswtlz.com

Letitia James ends bid for N.Y. governor as Trump probe ramps up

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for governor and will run for reelection as attorney general. James led the investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and has been investigating the Trump Organization. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Election#Cnbc#The Trump Organization
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNYT

Competitors drop out of NY attorney general race

After Attorney General Tish James announced she was dropping her run for governor and instead running for re-election, her primary competition has dwindled. Maria Vullo dropped out Monday morning, and put her support behind James. She is a law professor who recently ran the New York State Department of Financial Services.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump's accountant, banker cooperate with New York investigation

Donald Trump was already facing a criminal inquiry, multiple civil suits, and criminal charges against his private business when the former president confronted another unwelcome headline last month: A second grand jury had been empaneled in New York as part of an investigation into his financial practices. Yesterday, the news...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy