No. 5 Baylor Volleyball’s season ends with Sweet 16 loss to No. 12 Minnesota
MADISON, WI — A stellar season for Baylor Volleyball came to an end on Thursday when the fifth-ranked Bears lost to the twelfth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in the Sweet 16.
Ryan McGuyre’s team took a 2-1 lead, but Minnesota came all the way back to pull off the upset and advance.
The Bears finish the 2021 season with a 22-6 record.
