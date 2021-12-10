ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 Baylor Volleyball’s season ends with Sweet 16 loss to No. 12 Minnesota

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlpPO_0dIu9GMq00

MADISON, WI — A stellar season for Baylor Volleyball came to an end on Thursday when the fifth-ranked Bears lost to the twelfth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in the Sweet 16.

Ryan McGuyre’s team took a 2-1 lead, but Minnesota came all the way back to pull off the upset and advance.

The Bears finish the 2021 season with a 22-6 record.

