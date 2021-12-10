ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford, NE

City of Crawford declares snow emergency

 6 days ago
The City of Crawford has declared a Snow Emergency on Dec. 10 starting at 2:00 a.m. until snow has...

Panhandle Post

Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Plains states predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday, including likely record-breaking high...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of potentially damaging winds in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri this week on the heels of devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the Midwest. The weather service has issued a high wind watch starting Wednesday morning for...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance reminds community about snow removal

Alliance – With snow in the forecast, the City of Alliance would like to work with the community to ensure snow removal is a success this winter. We ask that all vehicles, recreational vehicles, trailers, etc. are removed from the side of roadways before and after a snowstorm. This allows snow plows the opportunity to clear snow completely.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Wintry weather blamed for deadly eastern Nebraska car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Winter weather dumped up to 7 inches of snow in parts of eastern Nebraska and caused a car crash that killed two people and injured two others. The Saunders County sheriff told KETV on Saturday that outside the small town of Mead, about 30 miles west of Omaha, wintry conditions were to blame for a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 77.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

NSP, NDOT urge preparedness for upcoming winter storm

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions starting tonight through Saturday across many areas of Nebraska. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall across most of Nebraska, with some areas seeing accumulation of several inches....
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Winter Storm Warning issued for portions of Panhandle

Snow is on the way. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of our area for the incoming storm system. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Laramie County, plus the Laramie and North Platte valleys in SE Wyoming, and Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Morrill counties in Nebraska.
ENVIRONMENT
Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

