Charlotte FC unveils Primary Kit with Ally featured on jersey front

 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC officially unveiled their first primary kit on Thursday at a fan-focused event at Camp North End.

The team’s jersey will feature Ally as the lead sponsor on the front with Centene Corporation as a secondary sleeve partner. The blue-and-white Adidas kit has “an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower left corner.”

The kit will be worn by Charlotte FC players for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons. The club will kick off their inaugural season with a match against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Feb. 26 followed by their first ever match at Bank of America Stadium against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5.

The new primary kit is available for purchase at CharlotteFootballClub.com .

stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Teases Return To WWE

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but unfortunately there are some stars who are sitting on the sidelines due to injury. One name who has been out of action for months now is former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, but it looks like we could be seeing her back in the ring sooner than later.
WWE
92.7 The Block

Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:  An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
South Carolina State
Sportico

NBC Hops on the Spring Football Express With Three-Year USFL Deal

The Fox-backed USFL has landed another broadcast partner in advance of its spring 2022 relaunch, as NBC Sports has signed a deal to carry 21 of the league’s Saturday and Sunday games. The inaugural package will include 17 linear TV games, including eight airings on the flagship NBC broadcast network and nine outings on the revamped USA Network. The four remaining matchups will stream on Peacock. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although insiders close to the action say NBC has committed to a three-year pact with the USFL. Unlike previous spring-football startups that made their way to the airwaves via...
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

One-on-one with Charlotte FC’s Brandt Bronico

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Brandt Bronico of Charlotte FC sits down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel to talk about the biggest differences in the Queen City since he played for the 49ers, returning home to play for the hometown MLS team, as well as the new kits!
MLS
CharlotteObserver.com

Here are the players Charlotte FC is able to pick in the MLS expansion draft

Major League Soccer on Monday released a list of players that Charlotte FC will be able to select during Tuesday’s expansion draft in preparation for the club’s inaugural season in 2022. Charlotte is able to select up to five players during the draft and may not select more...
MLS
Person
Cam Newton
atlutd.com

Anton Walkes Selected By Charlotte FC In 2021 MLS Expansion Draft

Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes was selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday. He was the no. 2 pick. In 2021, Walkes started 32 out of 33 matches for Atlanta United, recording two goals and one assist on the season. He played the most minutes out of anyone on the team and established his leadership quality by being a team captain three times.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Trade Teal Bunbury To Nashville SC

FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics. Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario...
MLS
omahanews.net

Charlotte FC sign Brazilian teen Vinicius Mello

Charlotte FC signed 19-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Mello through the 2025 season. The deal announced Monday includes a club option for 2026 and is pending receipt of international paperwork. Mello will occupy on an international roster slot on Charlotte's inaugural 2022 roster. "We're excited to bring in a player of...
MLS
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte FC adds more players to its steadily growing roster

CHARLOTTE — As the first game of its inaugural season draws closer, the Charlotte Football Club has been steadily putting together its roster. The team will add five more players to its growing roster in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WSOC-TV, WAXN, and Telemundo Charlotte. The athletes will play under the leadership of head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez and their home opener will be March 5, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy.
MLS
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte FC announces 2022 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The complete 2022 schedule for the Charlotte FC’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer has been set, the team and the league announced on Wednesday. As previously announced, CLTFC will travel to D.C. United on the first weekend of the season, on Feb. 26. The club’s inaugural match at Bank of America Stadium is set for March 5 against the LA Galaxy. The match is expected to eclipse 74,000 tickets distributed, which would make it the largest in league history.
MLS
