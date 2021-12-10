Charlotte FC unveils Primary Kit with Ally featured on jersey front

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC officially unveiled their first primary kit on Thursday at a fan-focused event at Camp North End.

The team’s jersey will feature Ally as the lead sponsor on the front with Centene Corporation as a secondary sleeve partner. The blue-and-white Adidas kit has “an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower left corner.”

The kit will be worn by Charlotte FC players for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons. The club will kick off their inaugural season with a match against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Feb. 26 followed by their first ever match at Bank of America Stadium against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5.

The new primary kit is available for purchase at CharlotteFootballClub.com .

