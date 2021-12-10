Rain in Fresno contributes to crashes and clogged drains but is a welcome sight to locals

Puddles built up from the pouring rain this morning across the city of Fresno.

Crews worked throughout the day to clear drains clogged with debris as commuters faced a backup along Highway 99 because of an overturned big rig.

For some locals, the rain was a welcome sight.

"It's been absolutely beautiful, I'm loving it," said Melody Williams.

She was in downtown Fresno Thursday morning prepared for the rain in her jacket and boots.

"I love hearing the rain, especially nowadays because we don't get that much rain," Williams said.

She was one of many across the city who woke up to rain pouring down on their patios.

Those driving to work, also dealing with the drizzle.

In the early morning hours, heavy showers snarled traffic along southbound Highway 99 at Olive Avenue.

A three-vehicle crash, including a big rig sent three people to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

"A vehicle lost control due to the rain, struck that big rig. That big rig turned over on to its side, collided into the center median wall," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

Traffic was backed up most of the day as tow trucks worked to overturn the tractor trailer.

Even as the sun and blue skies tried to peek through the clouds, public works crews from the city were still busy around town.

Four-person teams were using vacuum-style trucks to clear debris and allow water to drain once again.

"Could be a soda cup, trash that could actually clog that inlet and cause a little bit of backup, so the crew was able to get that cleared," said City of Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

Mozier said the city takes steps daily to ensure pumps are working properly and drains are clear so they're ready for the next storm.

He's asking residents to also do their part.

"Just pick up leaves, get them in the green can to avoid that clogging anything and causing any flooding," Mozier said.

Officials are also asking people to report any issues they may see like downed trees or clogged drains by calling 311 or reporting it on the FresGo app.