ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Important Facts You Should Know Regarding Trade Finance

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePqER_0dIu80IG00
source: unblast

While the importance of having an emergency fund is quite well-known, even when it comes to businesses, cash flow issues can present a number of challenges for companies, often preventing them from managing their finances in an ideal way. On the other hand, elements that are out of our control can often disrupt our business operations as well, leaving us in an unfavorable position that’s difficult to overcome. In those cases, experienced companies opt for trade financing solutions, and they might be quite beneficial for your business as well. To see whether this interesting option is right for your organization, here is everything you need to know about trade finance:

What exactly is trade finance?

By definition, trade finance represents a financial product used by businesses to support their international trade and commerce. It is a unique type of loan that empowers both importers and exporters to easily conduct their business by way of trade, while facilitating necessary payments throughout the process as well.

In most instances, the financing institution will lend the necessary money to exporting businesses in the name of the importers to ensure the goods are delivered, or offer financing solutions to importing companies to enable them to pay the exporters once the goods are shipped. However, trade finance is also a wide term that can cover a number of different financial instruments and products.

How does this form of financing work?

The main purpose of trade financing is to correct common payment and supply risks by including a third party into regular transactions. It allows importers to fulfill their trade orders by means of an extended credit facility, while providing the needed receivables or payments to exporters according to predetermined agreements.

Unlike conventional financing and credit issuance options that manage solvency or liquidity, trade finance doesn’t necessarily indicate a lack of funds or liquidity. Instead, it helps to protect companies against certain financial risks that are often related to international trade, like currency fluctuation, conflicts of non-payment, political instability, and the creditworthiness of involved parties.

How to choose a good lender

As with most other forms of financing, working with the right lender is the key to smooth, streamlined, and successful operations. For that reason, it’s always advised to choose a safe and reliable Trade finance solution provided by the best, most reputable companies.

Such a financier will offer a convenient, revolving line of credit, as well as more flexible payment terms. Not only will this give you the opportunity to partner with the best businesses and suppliers, possibly empowering you to go global, but it will also give you the freedom to diversify your working capital options and easily scale your business. Clearly, the right lender should provide both a simple financing solution and new opportunities for growth and success.

Trade finance in different industries

Even though trade finance is mostly used for ensuring constant, uninterrupted import and export processes, different industries can have different uses for this financing solution. Being among the most important sectors in the world, the oil industry, for instance, utilizes trade finance to ensure the crucial business processes are continuous in more ways than one.

Most businesses want to purchase high-quality oilfield equipment that will allow them to uphold the highest industry standards. In those cases, companies could use this financing solution to ensure the necessary gear and supplies reach them as soon as possible, without having to worry about their cash flow disrupting any transactions. Of course, trade finance can be used for importing and exporting larger volumes of oil as well, especially when businesses require capital for investing in costly exploration, extraction, processing, and transportation.

Different types of trade finance

Apart from catering to a number of different industries, trade finance can also come in various forms. The type of financing solution you choose will always depend on the specific needs and requirements of your business. If an exporting company needs a payment of unsecured funds before shipment, for example, cash advances can allow them to manufacture the necessary goods for an order.

On the other hand, trade credit can be of great help when a seller is expecting a payment against an order, particularly when both parties are new to doing business with each other and a certain level of trust needs to be established. Similarly, solutions such as receivables discounting can be great for covering commercial and financial documents when the cash flow is poor.

Benefits of trade finance solutions

Evidently, trade finance solutions can have a variety of advantages for businesses. They could allow companies to run their trading and general operations even when capital costs are high, while also helping to increase profit margins of import, export, and domestic trade by boosting revenue at the same time as increasing volumes.

Along with mitigating risk for both the selling and buying parties, trade financing is also a brilliant way to improve your operational efficiency and overall cash flow. However, one benefit that might be particularly attractive to most businesses is the fact that this financing option can effectively reduce the risk of bankruptcy that occurs due to challenging creditors and deferred payments from debtors.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with all the necessary information regarding trade finance and how it could benefit companies of different types and sizes. Now, you will be equipped with all the facts needed for making a more educated decision, and seeing whether this financing solution is right for the operational and financial needs of your business.

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes Advisor

Everything You Need To Know About The Best Equipment Financing

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Equipment loans let businesses invest in the tools and machinery they need to increase efficiency and stay competitive. Equipment financing companies may be willing to finance up to 100% of purchases while providing competitive interest rates and accessible lending standards. This can make it possible for startups and established businesses to invest in growth and continued operations without a huge cash outlay.
CREDITS & LOANS
KTEN.com

Some Key Facts About IRAs You Need to Know

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/some-key-facts-about-iras-you-need-to-know/. First off, congratulations on your decision to add precious metals to your IRA. You’ve started an important and advantageous investment path. Probably you know the basics about IRAs, but there is still a lot you need to learn. Understanding the ins and outs of IRAs will help you manage them properly. Here are some little-known facts about IRAs and how they work.
MARKETS
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#Trade Credit#Global Trade#World Trade Organization
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Reuters

Global rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's strong economic outlook, while focus shifted to the Bank of England's meeting later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.2% as of 0804 GMT, breaking a six-day slump...
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Stocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus. The Fed said it would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation and will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, in line with ending them altogether in March.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

How AI-Powered Risk Assessment Advances Quality & Compliance Oversight

For retail and consumer goods companies, managing global supply chain networks is only becoming more complex. Covid-19 era disruptions—including transportation delays and factory closures—require retailers to have a real-time pulse on where garments are in the production process. At the same time, firms are facing increasing scrutiny over their labor compliance from consumers, regulatory bodies and NGOs, further necessitating full visibility over manufacturing operations. “Consumers have ever-increasing standards,” said David Klein, co-founder and president of Inspectorio, a quality and compliance managing platform with some of the world’s biggest brands as its customers. “And they’re not willing to forgive—or at least they’re...
RETAIL
Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

60
Followers
120
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy