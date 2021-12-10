ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicaragua Switches Diplomatic Recognition From Taiwan To China

Cover picture for the articleNicaragua switched diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China on Thursday in a diplomatic coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. The announcement now leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies but comes as Taipei strengthens ties with multiple...

