Louisiana Governor Edwards, Venture Global Announce Investment of $10 Billion+ in Cameron. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel announced a $10 billion investment in a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish that will use carbon capture and sequestration technology (CCS) to minimize CO2 emissions. At least 200 new direct positions will be created as a result of the initiative, with average annual incomes of $120,000 plus perks. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 867 indirect jobs in Southwest Louisiana, for a total of 1,067 jobs. An average of 2,300 construction jobs will be produced at the peak of construction.

