Health district to stay the course despite county’s end to emergency declaration. Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick on Wednesday said the decision by the Board of County Commissioners to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration was unfortunate, but that it wouldn’t have much impact on efforts to contain the virus. Funding for the health district’s COVID-19 operations comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO