The COVID-19 pandemic changed Maud-Amelie's original plans of studying abroad in Australia. She decided to attend Pace and this Fall she is one of the 120 exchange students hailing from France, Norway, and Portugal. The students are participating in a custom program offered by Lubin's Center for Global Business Programs. Studying in New York City has always been a dream of Maud-Amelie’s. We talked to her about her time at Pace and how the relationships she has been building here have impacted her studies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO