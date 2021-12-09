Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker wins Doak Walker award

Kenneth Walker has added to his trophy case by winning the Doak Walker Award! The award is given out to the nation’s best running back. He is the first Spartan in program history to win the award.

Walker has been outstanding for the Spartans this season, carrying the offense to a 10-2 record and making it look easy on a week-to-week basis.

Walker may have gotten snubbed by the Heisman committee, but he is gaining his national recognition through other awards.

On the season, Walker has carried the ball 264 times for 1,646 yards and 18 touchdowns, and has tormented almost every defense he has played this season.