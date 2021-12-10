The Expanse: A Telltale Series announced featuring Camina Drummer

Today, EA has announced its plans to expand the Battlefield series with the formation of a Battlefield universe. This includes a restructuring of some of its development teams to help with the creation of new games and offerings within the Battlefield series. The latest Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042 released last month but has not been received well. The restructure brings together DICE, Ripple Effect, and a new studio headed up by veteran Halo designer Marcus Lehto. In the immediate future, these studios will work together to expand upon and improve Battlefield 2042 and create new games and experiences which are currently in development. These new games and experiences are meant to serve as extensions to the new Battlefield universe that EA is trying to create. Additionally, DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson is leaving the company while Respawn’s Vince Zampella will take on a bigger role in the franchise as the overall boss.

