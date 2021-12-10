ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Expanse: A Telltale Series announced featuring Camina Drummer

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be that Telltale's first new game launch after coming back from the dead will be based on The Expanse. Announced during The Game Awards 2021 show, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is incoming as a joint project between Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind Life Is Strange: True...

www.neowin.net

