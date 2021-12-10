'Stop the Steal' Organizer Ali Alexander Served With Civil Suit After Meeting With 1/6 Panel
Video shows a man serving a summons to the rally organizer after he gave a closed-door deposition to Capitol riot...www.newsweek.com
Video shows a man serving a summons to the rally organizer after he gave a closed-door deposition to Capitol riot...www.newsweek.com
HE SHOULD GO TO JAIL. if anyone of us would have done this, we would be gone. STOP PLAYING WITH THESE PEOPLE. they tried to overturn a fair election and started a riot
Only he is not good enough to shine Sammy's Tap dance shoes .
they were the ones trying to steal an election!!!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 46