ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Stop the Steal' Organizer Ali Alexander Served With Civil Suit After Meeting With 1/6 Panel

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video shows a man serving a summons to the rally organizer after he gave a closed-door deposition to Capitol riot...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 46

Get the HELL OVER IT
6d ago

HE SHOULD GO TO JAIL. if anyone of us would have done this, we would be gone. STOP PLAYING WITH THESE PEOPLE. they tried to overturn a fair election and started a riot

Reply(3)
56
pistol 2006
6d ago

Only he is not good enough to shine Sammy's Tap dance shoes .

Reply(2)
16
tRump Lost 2020
6d ago

they were the ones trying to steal an election!!!

Reply
30
Related
The Independent

Head of January 6 inquiry says he has ‘quite revealing’ info on members of Congress aiding US Capitol riot

The head of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol said he has information that’s “quite revealing” about members of Congress playing an active role in facilitating the riot, which left five people dead and injured roughly 140 members of law enforcement.  “The information we’ve received has been quite revealing about members of Congress involved in the activities of January 6 as well as staff,” said representative Bennie Thompson, the Democratic head of the inquiry, on Monday.Follow live for latest on Mark Meadows vote and reactionThe information came from the limited testimony of former White...
PROTESTS
SFGate

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
wbch.com

'Stop the Steal' organizer cooperating with Jan. 6 committee probe, sits for 8-hour interview

(WASHINGTON) -- Ali Alexander, a prominent conservative activist who organized "Stop the Steal" rallies after the 2020 election, spent eight hours Thursday taking questions from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, on everything from his organization's finances to his communications with Republican officials. Alexander, who was banned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene and pals called out for supporting Jan. 6 defendants

Four Republican members of Congress made fools of themselves Tuesday by raging over the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants who are being held in custody ahead of their trials. During an angst-ridden news conference, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona claimed the alleged rioters were being subjected to "unusually cruel" conditions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Jacob Wohl
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Andy Biggs
Business Insider

Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet that every day working in Congress feels increasingly dangerous. Rep. Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Bush called for Gosar's expulsion last week over a violent tweet that he was later censured over. On Saturday, Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Capitol#American Nightmare#Christ
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsbug.info

Omar says Pelosi to address GOP lawmaker’s anti-Muslim comments

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has committed to taking action to address anti-Muslim remarks Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert made suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar posed a threat of terrorist violence, the Minnesota Democrat said Sunday. Pelosi made a “promise to me that she will take care of this, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridianpress.com

Democrats Refuse to Work With Rep. Steube on Islamophobia Bill

Aside from the debt ceiling, US Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) latest bill concerning Islamophobia seems to be the biggest deal on Capitol Hill this week. Especially after the Democrats denied six Republican amendments on the legislation, two of them being from US Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). This week, Congresswoman Omar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
665K+
Followers
73K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy