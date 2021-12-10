'Stop the Steal' Organizer Ali Alexander Served With Civil Suit After Meeting With 1/6 Panel

The head of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol said he has information that’s “quite revealing” about members of Congress playing an active role in facilitating the riot, which left five people dead and injured roughly 140 members of law enforcement. “The information we’ve received has been quite revealing about members of Congress involved in the activities of January 6 as well as staff,” said representative Bennie Thompson, the Democratic head of the inquiry, on Monday.Follow live for latest on Mark Meadows vote and reactionThe information came from the limited testimony of former White...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO