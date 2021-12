KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders stumbled into Kansas City still harboring playoff hopes even though they’ve been beset by injuries and dealt with a season’s worth of off-the-field turmoil. They had lost four of their last five games. They left Arrowhead Stadium with a 48-9 loss, the biggest margin in the history of a series that began in 1960. The Raiders turned over the ball five times, including four fumbles — one returned for a touchdown. They did little to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. They have lost eight of nine to their division rivals.

