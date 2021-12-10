ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

County leaders celebrate opening of road project

By Kelli Peltier
 6 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 6 million dollar road project is just about completed in Shawnee County.

County officials cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the southeast 45th street construction project Thursday.

Upgrades span from California avenue to Croco road and include street improvements, new bridges, better drainage for lake Shawnee, and a new improved trail.

“We’ve added a center turn lane that provides safe space for people wanting to make a left turn. We’ve added a roundabout at west edge Barrington road and southeast 45th, the intersection,” Director of Shawnee County Public Works Curt Niehaus said.

The projects took 10 months to work on and it’s expected to be finished by Dec. 17.

