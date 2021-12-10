Starter supplies for small pets

2nd Main Pantry at 30 Bridle Lane Hicksville, off Levittown Parkway. An East Meadow Location, address must be requested beforehand, contact (516)-491-8781. Many pet-owners barely able to cope with the cost of pet care under the economic plight of the pandemic faced the difficult prospects of surrendering or abandoning their beloved pets. Daniella Scala-Nathan, owner of The Paw It Forward Pet Pantry in Valley Stream, the only privately-owned pet pantry in Nassau County, helped to prevent something like that from happening. For five years, the pet pantry has provided a place where pet owners could come, fill out a form, and get their essential pet food. Nathan has managed to keep its service open in large part due to the generous food and supply donations from pet stores and residents.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO