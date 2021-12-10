ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starter supplies for small pets

By MetroCreative Connection
Washington Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCats and dogs may get much of the attention, but small pets can bring just as much to a household as their larger counterparts. Diminutive in size but not personality, hamsters, guinea pigs, ferrets, reptiles, mice, and more may be just the right fit for those who desire a pet, but...

www.washtimesherald.com

Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mingo is a 3-year-old, 69-pound lab mix looking for a family. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This guy knows some basic commands and walks nicely on leash. He would do best in a home without young children and must be leash walked or in a fenced in yard when outside.
Elko Daily Free Press

Pet of the Week

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, No. 49160388. She is only 1 1/2 years old, spayed and is in great need of socialization. She is super friendly, but needs a patient teacher as she is a shy girl that loves crawling up into your lap and then will nudge you for more attention. She is relaxed when indoors and gets along with other dogs very well. If you have time and patience, please come down to the shelter to meet her.
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream pet pantry supplies Nassau County

2nd Main Pantry at 30 Bridle Lane Hicksville, off Levittown Parkway. An East Meadow Location, address must be requested beforehand, contact (516)-491-8781. Many pet-owners barely able to cope with the cost of pet care under the economic plight of the pandemic faced the difficult prospects of surrendering or abandoning their beloved pets. Daniella Scala-Nathan, owner of The Paw It Forward Pet Pantry in Valley Stream, the only privately-owned pet pantry in Nassau County, helped to prevent something like that from happening. For five years, the pet pantry has provided a place where pet owners could come, fill out a form, and get their essential pet food. Nathan has managed to keep its service open in large part due to the generous food and supply donations from pet stores and residents.
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

Double Doxie discards, both seniors, found their way to Last Hope on Long Island as passengers on a Georgia rescue transport; and, soon after, found doting adopters in October. Both black and tan CEPHEUS and red CUDDLES were older, neglected, most likely dumped Dachshunds. Since the start of the pandemic...
Red Bluff Daily News

Small acts make a big difference for shelter pets

“Home” is a four-letter word of multiple meanings. For some, the meaning is quite literal. It is a structure with walls and a roof that protects us from outside forces. For others, the meaning represents one’s family and friends and the way you feel when you are around them, it is a sense of being loved and accepted.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CBD Pet Supplies Fetch Strong Sales

Increasingly, furry friends are chilling out, sleeping better and recovering well after vigorous exercise—at least that’s the goal, with the plethora of CBD products for pets that has recently flooded the market. In 2020, as consumers cuddled at home with their animals, they spent $426 million on pet CBD. By...
elmoreautauganews.com

HSEC Pet of the Week: Meet Cocoa! Catahoula Mix is Good with Big Dogs, but Not Small Animals

Cocoa is a one-year-old female Catahoula/Pit looking mix, about 65 lbs. She is a gorgeous gal indeed, great with other dogs her size, but no to smaller dogs, cats or small pets. She is good with older children, crate-trained but not housetrained. Cocoa will do best with an active owner and a large well-fenced yard she can romp in when her family are working or busy.
10 Tampa Bay

Supply chain issues begin to affect pet food stocks

TAMPA, Fla. — Supply chain slowdowns have impacted a lot of things over the last few years. Lumber to build homes, aluminum pans to cook your Thanksgiving turkey and car computer chips, to name just a few. Now, pet owners are feeling frustrated when it comes to buying the necessities...
newschannel6now.com

Businesses gathering pet supplies for animal rescue organizations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls businesses A Shed Shack and Grayline Research Center are teaming up this holiday season to help out animal rescue organizations in Wichita County. The campaign is called “Fill the Shed” and they are inviting people to stop by either business and drop off...
The Independent

10 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

First things first: most dogs don’t need a dog coat, because their fur is enough to keep them warm. However, species with little body fat or very short fur – whippets or Chinese crested dogs are great examples – can benefit from an additional layer, as long as the garment in question is the right size. Coats that are either too small or too large can quickly chafe the skin, leading to sore spots. Additionally, some dogs simply feel the cold more than others, or will hate going for walkies in the rain. In these cases, waterproof coats can prove...
thefoothillsfocus.com

‘No Flea Market’ event set for Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus and Arizona Animal Hospital will co-host a holiday-themed community event, the “No Flea Market,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at their facility, 31319 N. Scottsdale Road. Families can spend time talking to local service partners, shopping for holiday gifts, or relaxing listening to holiday...
olivemagazine.com

Christmas starters

Looking for Christmas Day starter recipes? We have plenty of ideas to try, from smoked salmon Christmas starters to easy vegetarian ways to kick-off the meal and make-ahead options for fuss-free festive meals. Check out these easy Christmas starters, then also browse our Christmas pâté recipes, Christmas terrine recipes and ham hock recipes for more inspiration.
ledger.news

Ione Feed & Ranch Supply — Santa and Petting Zoo — Saturday, December 11

Pictures with Santa & Petting Zoo at Ione Feed & Ranch Supply, 117 W. Jackson St. in Ione, Saturday, December 11th immediately following the Ione Christmas Parade (around noon). Parents can take pictures of their kids with Santa & a mini pony! There will also be pigs, goats, a mini cow and a mini donkey for kids to enjoy at the petting zoo. This is a free event and juice boxes & treats will be provided for the kids!
capenews.net

Girl Scout To Build Pet Supply Box At Monk's Park In Bourne

People who walk their dog at Monks Park in Monument Beach will soon have an added attraction to their choice of recreation for their pet. A box containing free pet supplies has been approved for installation at the park. The box is a project undertaken by Caroline Smith, a young...
DogTime

10 Best Yap-Worthy Gift Ideas For Small Dogs & Their Humans

Whether you're holiday shopping for your own dog or for a friend or family member with a small dog, you can't go wrong with any or all of these items. They're perfect for the holidays, but you can also get these gifts for puppy showers, birthdays, and any other gift-giving occasions! The post 10 Best Yap-Worthy Gift Ideas For Small Dogs & Their Humans appeared first on DogTime.
