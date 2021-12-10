ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers sign 1B Jonathan Singleton to minor league contract

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
FILE - Houston Astros' Jonathan Singleton, left, takes an at-bat in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Welington Castillo (53) in the first inning of an exhibition baseball game March 30, 2013, in Houston. Singleton has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The former heralded first base prospect is attempting a big league comeback at the age of 30. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Singleton, a former heralded first base prospect who hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2015, has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Singleton signed a $10 million long-term deal with the Houston Astros in 2014 before ever playing a big league game, then hit .171 in 114 games.

He was released by the Astros in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball’s minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. He told The Associated Press in 2014 that he was battling an addiction to marijuana and had been to a rehabilitation center.

The 30-year-old Singleton resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and batted .321 with 15 homers and a 1.196 OPS in 46 games.

Singleton’s lone major league experience came with Houston from 2014-15.

He batted .168 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games and 310 at-bats in 2014. Singleton played 19 games for Houston in 2015 and batted .191 with one homer and six RBIs.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns was an assistant general manager for the Astros when Singleton played for Houston.

