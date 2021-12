The Audubon County Road Department is advising residents a detour for a bridge replacement project will be put into place as early as 7 a.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 15. This long-term project is for replacement of the bridge on 190th Street, also known as County Highway F32, three miles east of U.S. Highway 71 between Kingbird and Lark Avenues. The detour from the east will utilize Pheasant Avenue to U.S. Highway 44 to 71 and then the opposite if coming from the west. It is anticipated the project will take until June 1, 2022. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the department at 712-563-4286 or by using the email addresses included with this story on our website.

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO